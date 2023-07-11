NFL rusher Kamara makes plea deal over 2022 Vegas incident

Los Angeles (AFP) – New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest on Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge over a fight last year in Las Vegas during NFL Pro Bowl weekend.

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor breach of peace charge in connection with a 2022 incident in Las Vegas

Advertising Read more

Kamara's no contest plea was for breach of peace over an incident in February 2022, according to filings in Nevada's Clark County District Court.

The 27-year-old American and three other men previously had faced a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm and a misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery charge.

Kamara must complete 30 hours of community service and pay $105,196 restitution to the victim, Darnell Greene, for medical expenses. He was also fined $500.

Kamara also could face potential discipline from the NFL under the league's personal-conduct policy.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review," the NFL said in a statement on Tuesday.

A trial date had been set for July 31 in the case.

Police reports said Greene told authorities he was waiting in a group for an elevator at a Las Vegas hotel and after the doors opened, Kamara put his hand on Greene's chest to stop Greene from entering.

Greene said he pushed Kamara away and was then pushed hard in return, only to be punched and kicked by multiple people, including Kamara, until he lost consciousness.

Police said a surveillance video verified Greene's version of the story. He suffered an right orbital bone fracture.

A civil lawsuit has been settled out of court, according to Greene's attorney.

Kamara is set to begin his seventh NFL campaign with the Saints, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowler, has run for a career total of 5,135 yards and 49 touchdowns and caught 430 passes for 3,753 yards and 22 touchdowns.

© 2023 AFP