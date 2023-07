'Stoked' Ricciardo replaces de Vries at AlphaTauri

Paris (AFP) – Daniel Ricciardo is back on the Formula One grid, the Australian replacing rookie Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri, the team announced on Tuesday.

Eight-time Grand Prix winner Ricciardo parted company with McLaren at the end of last season, but has remained part of the F1 scene as Red Bull's reserve driver.

The 33-year-old will drive for AlphaTauri for the remainder of the season, starting at the Hungarian Grand Prix later this month.

"I am stoked to be back on track with the Red Bull family!" said Ricciardo after impressing in a test at Silverstone.

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost said he was "pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team".

"There's no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straight forward," Tost added.

"The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner."

De Vries has endured a tough first season in the fast lane, failing to score a point in the first 10 races. The other AlphaTauri driver, Japan's Yuki Tsunoda has picked up two points, leaving the team last in the constructor standings.

Ricciardo raced for AlphaTauri in 2012 and 2013 when they were known as Toro Rosso, before being promoted to Red Bull for 2014.

He won seven races for Red Bull, then joined Renault for two seasons in 2019 before moving to McLaren in 2021.

© 2023 AFP