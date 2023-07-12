Al Hilal snap up Serbia's Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio

Paris (AFP) – Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal announced on Wednesday they had signed Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio on a three-year deal.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (C) has been at Lazio since 2015

Milinkovic-Savic becomes the third big-name arrival at Al Hilal over the past month after the four-time Asian champions brought in Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly from Wolves and Chelsea respectively in June.

The 28-year-old will join up with his new team at their pre-season training camp in Austria after completing medical tests, Al Hilal said on Twitter.

Born in Spain, Milinkovic-Savic began his career at Vojvodina before spending a season at Belgian outfit Genk. He joined Lazio in 2015 and scored 69 goals in 341 appearances for the Rome-based club.

Lazio owner Claudio Lotito on Monday revealed the player had asked for "a change of scenery" after eight years in Italy.

Milinkovic-Savic won the Italian Cup in 2019 and appeared for Serbia at the past two World Cups.

