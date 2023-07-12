Biden meets with exiled Belarus opposition leader in Vilnius

Vilnius (AFP) – US President Joe Biden met Wednesday with exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya while in Vilnius attending a NATO summit, the White House said.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya -- seen here carrying a photo of her jailed pro-democracy activist husband Sergei Tikhanovsky -- met with US President Joe Biden in Vilnius, the White House says

Tikhanovskaya, who claimed victory against Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in 2020 presidential elections, has been in exile in since the aftermath of the disputed vote, and lives in Lithuania.

Biden's meeting with Tikhanovskaya underscored "the continued commitment of the United States to defend and advance human rights, including freedom of expression, and free and fair elections in Belarus," the White House said.

Belarus is an authoritarian state in which opposition voices and independent media have been stifled during Lukashenko's nearly three decades in power.

Biden's meeting with Tikhanovskaya comes after Lukashenko last month acted as mediator between Moscow and the Wagner group after its short-lived rebellion against Russia's army, producing a deal under which Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had been supposed to move to Belarus.

Last week, Tikhanovskaya said she had received an anonymous message saying her jailed husband Sergei Tikhanovsky, who she has not heard from since March, was dead.

Tikhanovsky had planned to run against Lukashenko in the August 2020 presidential election but was arrested and detained before the vote.

Svetlana, who ran in his place, has been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison.

