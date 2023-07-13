History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

Johannesburg (AFP) – History-making 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco must win a group including Zambia to ensure qualification for the next edition in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat (L) fights for possession against Croatia during the 2022 World Cup third-place play-off in Qatar

Advertising Read more

Congo Brazzaville, Tanzania, Niger and Eritrea complete Group E after a draw made on Thursday in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast's commercial capital, by former African stars.

Morocco became the first African or Arab country to reach the World Cup semi-finals last December in Qatar before losing to France, and finished fourth.

With Europe-based stars like Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat and Youssef el Nesyri available, they look likely winners of the section with Zambia posing the greatest threat.

Morocco are the highest placed African team in the latest FIFA rankings, ahead of Cup of Nations title-holders Senegal with Tunisia third.

Senegal are in Group B and the biggest danger to them is likely to come from the rapidly improving Democratic Republic of Congo, who played in the 1974 World Cup when known as Zaire.

Like Morocco, Sadio Mane-inspired Senegal are seeking a third consecutive appearance at the four-yearly global showpiece, with the nest edition set for mid-2026.

Tunisia are in Group H with Equatorial Guinea, a rising force in Africa who beat the north Africans in a Cup of Nations qualifier last month.

Long-time rivals Nigeria and South Africa will clash in Group C, which includes Zimbabwe, whose FIFA ban for government interference in football was lifted two days ago.

Ghana, who made an early exit in Qatar, will fancy their chances of finishing first in Group I above Mali, the only first seeds who have not qualified for the World Cup.

With the number of finalists expanding from 32 in Qatar to 48 in North and Central America, Africa are guaranteed a record nine places, and possibly 10.

Each group winner will qualify automatically and the best four runners-up enter play-offs with the winner going to inter-confederation play-offs, with two places will be up for grabs.

Matchdays one and two will be played this November, with a further two rounds next year and six in 2025.

The draw was scheduled for Wednesday this week, only to be delayed 24 hours at the last minute without an official explanation.

© 2023 AFP