Spacey denies 'aggressive' behaviour in UK sex assault trial

London (AFP) – Kevin Spacey said Thursday he was a "big flirt" but denied any "aggressive" behaviour as the Hollywood actor entered the witness box of his sexual assault trial in south London.

US actor Kevin Spacey arrives to the Southwark Crown Court in London

The Southwark Crown Court has earlier heard the testimony of four men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, accusing Spacey of sexual offences between 2001 and 2013.

One complainant alleged the actor assaulted him multiple times and, in particular, grabbed him while he was driving Spacey to a party, nearly causing him to "come off the road".

Spacey in his testimony admitted to having touched the man but said "it didn't happen in a violent, aggressive, painful way".

"It was gentle... and it was, in my mind, romantic," Spacey, wearing a dark suit and glasses, told the jury.

Spacey claimed there was a mutual flirtatious relationship between them and described himself as a "big flirt".

But the alleged victim "made it clear that he did not want to go any further," the 63-year-old actor added.

Spacey said he felt "crushed" after the allegations were made against him, saying it was like a "stab in the back".

Asked about the testimony of another alleged victim, who accused Spacey of making crude remarks at a celebrity event before grabbing his crotch, Spacey described them as "madness".

"I never said any of the things that he claims I said to him and wouldn't and never have to anyone in my life," Spacey said.

He also claimed he didn't recognise the complainant when shown a photo of him.

Spacey, an Academy Award winner for "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty", was artistic director of London's Old Vic theatre from 2004 to 2015.

He has denied three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He has also pleaded not guilty to one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.

