Wimbledon day 11: Who said what

London (AFP) – Who said what at Wimbledon on Thursday, the 11th day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club:

Advertising Read more

"We texted the cat sitter to come to our home."

-- Marketa Vondrousova explaining that husband Stepan Simek, who has been at home looking after Frankie the cat, is now free to travel to London for the final.

"For me, it's also art. I appreciate the people that do this."

-- Vondrousova on her tattoos.

"The good thing about those people, they always tell me, 'Win or lose, we love you'. That's great words to hear. I always try to remember that, even though I know everybody wants me to win. They're funny, because a few fans are texting my mental coach, giving her advice on how to coach me."

-- Ons Jabeur on her fans' support

"She was screaming for both of us, I guess. I couldn't even scream with her. It's tough."

-- Jabeur on the screams of semi-final opponent Aryna Sabalenka

"Sometimes it gets maybe too much. But I don't want to take it as an excuse that I lost today. I try to take it as a motivation for me. I just hope that Ukrainian people continue supporting me. It was really amazing. I just hope that I'm going to get another chance."

-- Ukraine's Elina Svitolina after her defeat to Vondrousova in her semi-final, feeling the support from and pressure of representing her war-torn country.

"For me it's more about how you finish the year than during the year you're first, second, you just go back and forth. I'll keep pushing myself and do everything I can to finish this year as world No. 1."

-- Aryna Sabalenka, who could have taken Iga Swiatek's world number one ranking had she made the final.

© 2023 AFP