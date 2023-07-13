Wimbledon Day 11: Women's semi-finals guide

London (AFP) – Elina Svitolina of Ukraine tackles fellow unseeded player Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday for a place in the Wimbledon final.

If she wins, it could set up a politically symbolic championship clash against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who is facing Ons Jabeur in the other semi-final.

AFP Sport looks at the day's two semi-finals (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Elina Svitolina (UKR) v Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Nine months after giving birth and just three months since returning to the tour from maternity leave, 28-year-old Svitolina is the feelgood story of Wimbledon.

Playing on a wildcard and ranked at 76 in the world, she has made no secret that with her country locked in a war against Russia, there are bigger issues at stake.

"I think the war made me stronger. I don't take difficult situations like a disaster. There are worse things in life," said Svitolina.

"Having a child, and the war, made me a different person. I look at the things a bit differently."

The former world number three, destined for a return to the top 30 next week, has knocked out four Grand Slam champions to make the semi-finals -- Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka and world number one Iga Swiatek.

After her fourth-round clash with Azarenka she opted not to shake the Belarusian's hand. Belarus is a key military ally of Russia.

Vondrousova, back in the semi-finals of a major for the first time since finishing runner-up at the 2019 French Open, has seen off four seeded players to get to this stage.

In her quarter-final win over fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula, the 24-year-old came from 4-1 down in the final set.

World number 42 Vondrousova is the sixth Czech woman to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

She is also probably the most tattooed, with the phrase "No rain, no flowers" the most prominent on her elbow.

"I actually got the first one when I was about 16," she told the BBC. "I got it for my birthday. Then I just started feeling like I wanted more."

Head-to-head (year, tournament, round, winner, score):

Svitolina leads 3-2

2021 Olympics SF Vondrousova 6-3, 6-1

2020 Rome QF Vondrousova 6-3, 6-0

2019 Indian Wells QF Svitolina 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

2018 Stuttgart R16 Svitolina 2-6, 6-1, 3-2 - retired

2018 Doha R32 Svitolina 6-2, 6-4

Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) v Aryna Sabalenka (x2)

Sabalenka is into her fourth successive Grand Slam semi-final and second at the All England Club after 2021.

Along with all Belarusian and Russian players, she was banned from the tournament last year in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The 25-year-old said, however, that the banishment allowed her to reset her career.

"Although I was very sad to miss the tournament last year I was like, 'OK, this is probably something I really needed'," said Sabalenka, who has a tournament-leading 35 aces at Wimbledon this year and shares the fastest serve of 120mph (193 km/h).

Since the 2022 All England Club ban, Sabalenka has made the semi-finals of the US Open, won the Australian Open in January and then reached another Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open in June.

Her victory at the Australian Open was one of three titles she has claimed in 2023 and she has now reached 40 match wins for the season.

If she makes the final, she will dethrone Iga Swiatek as world number one.

Jabeur, 28, is in the semi-finals for a second successive year.

On Wednesday, she defeated Elena Rybakina to avenge her loss to the Kazakh in last year's final, which she admits is still "too painful" to watch.

Tunisian trailbazer Jabeur has battled to make the last four -- coming from a set down to beat former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu in the third round and over-turning a deficit to see off Rybakina.

Head-to-head (year, tournament, round, winner, score):

Sabalenka leads 3-1

2022 WTA Finals RR Sabalenka 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5

2021 Wimbledon QF Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3

2021 Abu Dhabi R16 Sabalenka 6-2, 6-4

2020 French Open R32 Jabeur 7-6 (9/7), 2-6, 6-3

