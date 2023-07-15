Alcaraz v Djokovic in Wimbledon final: What they are saying

London (AFP) – Key quotes ahead of the Wimbledon men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on Sunday:

Forehand magic: This combination of pictures shows Carlos Alcaraz (right) and Novak Djokovic in action in their Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday

"I think it's more special to play against a legend from our sport. If I win, it would be amazing for me - not only to win a Wimbledon title but to do it against Novak it would be super special."

-- Alcaraz on his motivation.

"Novak has no weakness, so it's going to be really tough to find the way to be a danger for him."

-- Alcaraz on Djokovic's strengths.

"It will probably be the best moment of my life. For Novak it's one more day, one more moment."

-- Alcaraz on the significance of the final.

"It's an ultimate showdown. Everything comes down to one match. All eyes of the tennis and the sports world will be directed on this final. It's probably the most watched tennis match globally."

-- Djokovic on the global attraction of the championship match.

"Kudos to him. Amazing player. Great guy also off the court. He carries himself very, very well. He respects the history of the sport, respects everyone. No bad words about him at all."

-- Djokovic on the personality of Alcaraz.

'He's in great shape. He's very motivated. He's young. He's hungry. I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast."

-- Djokovic on the strengths of his opponent.

"So it's going to be tough just because you play a guy who barely loses here."

-- Daniil Medvedev, defeated by Alcaraz in the semi-finals, on the challenge of facing Djokovic at Wimbledon where he is on a 34-match winning run and has not lost on Centre Court since 2013.

"If you think how big he is, you struggle."

-- Jannik Sinner, defeated by Djokovic in the semi-finals. warning Alcaraz to block out the Serb's Grand Slam record.

"He's the best 20-year-old I've ever seen in my life. He has everything -- unbelievable game, unbelievable athlete, great personality. He's better than Federer at that age, better than all of them."

-- US tennis legend John McEnroe to the BBC.

"I had these little chances that in the end I didn't make them. He made them. That's why he's Novak, one of the greatest players in history."

-- Andrey Rublev, beaten by Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

