Paraguay's Pena says Taiwan ties make 'more sense' than China

Taipei (AFP) – Paraguay's formal ties with Taiwan make "more sense" than recognising China, and will be a greater boost to development in the South American nation, president-elect Santiago Pena said Saturday.

Paraguay is the last remaining South American nation to recognise Taiwan over Beijing, which claims the island as its territory and has spent decades convincing Taipei's allies to switch.

Pena, who was elected in late April and will be inaugurated next month, has been in Taiwan since Tuesday and his schedule has been packed with meetings and stops, including at a bubble tea shop with the island's President Tsai Ing-wen.

He has vowed to stay on Taiwan's side during his five-year tenure, a point he reiterated during an interview with AFP and other media on Saturday.

"There are solid foundations and concrete facts that support why it makes more sense to have a relationship with Taiwan than with mainland China," he said.

Despite formally recognising Taiwan, Pena said there are "no constraints" to trade with China, with which Paraguay has "a very broad relationship" -- China is Paraguay's top supplier of goods.

"But for a country like Paraguay -- small and a very open economy -- we need to diversify our markets," he said.

Paraguay cannot depend on a single market because its "capacity of negotiation" is not the same as larger countries such as the United States and neighbouring Brazil, which counts China as its largest export market, he said.

"Reliance on a single market for some moments will be very good, but in other moments would be very, very bad."

The former finance minister had vowed on the campaign trail to maintain formal ties with Taiwan.

His win in May soothed Taipei's fear that Paraguay would ditch it in favour of Beijing.

Panama, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Honduras have all switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in recent years.

Paraguay has seen the experience of Costa Rica, Panama and "probably the same thing will happen now with Honduras, the economic situation will not improve but will worsen" after they ditched Taipei for Beijing, he said.

"Our relationship with Taiwan is not an impediment to having trade relations with mainland China," Pena said, adding that "the restriction is the one placed by the People's Republic of China".

"We have no constraints on doing trade with China, we would love to do more trade with" China, he said.

Beijing does not allow its diplomatic allies to also recognise Taipei, which only has formal ties with 13 countries.

China has ramped up diplomatic, military, and economic pressure on Taiwan in recent years because Tsai does not accept that the island is a part of Chinese territory.

Beijing staged sea and air military exercises for two days around the island while Pena was visiting, according to Taiwan's defence ministry.

This week's trip is not Pena's first to Taiwan -- he came to the island 24 years ago for training and called it a "tremendous experience" to return.

"It was my first trip to Asia, coming to Taiwan blew my mind about the world and the things that I haven't seen... coming here really shaped my view about the world," the 44-year-old former economist said.

He also said Paraguay is "the number one country" today sending students to Taiwan and hopes this will help develop the South American country's future tech industry.

