Alcaraz urges Spain's King Felipe to support him more often after Wimbledon glory

London (AFP) – Carlos Alcaraz told Spain's King Felipe VI to come to more of his matches after the monarch watched his compatriot end Novak Djokovic's reign as Wimbledon champion in an epic final on Sunday.

Alcaraz defeated seven-time champion Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to claim his first Wimbledon title and second at the majors.

The 20-year-old Spaniard's tireless display wore down Djokovic over four hours and 42 minutes, with the champion admitting he took inspiration from the presence of the King in the royal box.

"It's special to play in front of royalty. King Felipe, I am really proud that you are here supporting me," Alcaraz said during his post-match interview on Centre Court.

"When I played in front of you twice, twice I won, I hope you are coming more! It is really special and I have to thank you for coming and supporting."

As well as the King's support, Alcaraz, who won the US Open last year, enjoyed huge backing from the majority of the Centre Court crowd, who roared him to victory in the final set.

Now he is a champion, the world number one will be able to visit Wimbledon whenever he wants -- as long as he remembers his membership card.

"It's such an iconic club. I know Roger Federer had trouble getting in without the card! I have to bring the card," he said.

"It's really special to be a member of this amazing club. I will come for sure."

The previous Wimbledon men's singles champion not named Djokovic, Federer or Andy Murray was Alcaraz's fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal in 2010.

Nadal took to Twitter to salute Alcaraz, praising him for bringing "immense joy" to Spanish tennis and telling him to "enjoy the moment".

Alcaraz was raised on clay courts and has played just four tournaments on grass, but he already has Wimbledon and Queen Club's titles to his credit after a year to remember on the lawns of London.

"I fall in love with grass right now. It's amazing," he said.

"I didn't expect to play in this level in a really short period. I have played just four tournaments on grass.

"It's a dream come true. I learn really fast and I am really proud."

© 2023 AFP