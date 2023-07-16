Chinese divers continue perfect start at world championships

Fukuoka (Japan) (AFP) – Chinese divers continued their perfect start to the world championships in Fukuoka on Sunday, claiming two more gold medals on the second day of competition.

Peng Jianfeng took gold in the men's 1m springboard at the world championships in Fukuoka, reclaiming the title he won in 2017

Peng Jianfeng won the men's 1m springboard before Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan claimed the women's 10m synchronised title later in the evening.

China won every diving gold at last year's world championships in Budapest and Peng said his country keeps producing new talent.

"I am getting old," said the 28-year-old, who reclaimed the title that he won at the 2017 world championships.

"The younger divers are even stronger. My ability declines -- that's why I have to make more effort than the younger divers, so that I can compete with them."

Peng scored 440.45 to finish ahead of Mexico's Osmar Olvera Ibarra on 428.85 and China's Zheng Jiuyuan on 418.30.

Chen and Quan successfully defended their women's 10m synchronised title with a score of 369.84.

Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson were second on 311.76, while Americans Delaney Schnell and Jessica Parratto were third on 294.42.

