Wallaby centre Ikitau fractures shoulder ahead of World Cup

Sydney (AFP) – Wallabies centre Len Ikitau faces a race against the clock to be fit for the World Cup after scans Sunday revealed he suffered a fractured shoulder in their defeat to Argentina.

Ikitau scored the opening try in the Rugby Champiponship clash on Saturday in Sydney, but hurt himself in the process after colliding with Emiliano Boffelli.

He continued playing but was in obvious pain and soon left the field.

"Ikitau suffered fractured scapula. Estimated 6-8 week recovery," the Wallabies tweeted.

That will rule him out of Australia's next two matches against New Zealand before they depart for France and the World Cup, with their first game on September 9 against Georgia in Paris.

Ikitau has emerged as a rock in the Australian team since his debut against France in 2021, with his explosive footwork, unselfish passing and limited errors making him a mainstay.

