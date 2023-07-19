Gall wins Tour de France 'Queen' stage in Alps; Vingegaard crushes Pogacar for yellow jersey

Austrian Felix Gall of the AG2R-Citroen team won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 165.7 km trek from Saint Gervais, on Wednesday.

Citroen Team's Felix Gall celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win Stage 17 of the Tour de France on July 19, 2023. © Stephane Mahe, Reuters

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Briton Simon Yates was second and Spain's Pello Bilbao took third place. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark extended his overall lead by finishing fourth as his main rival Tadej Pogacar cracked. (Reuters)