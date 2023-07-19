Burnley sign Swiss striker Amdouni from Basel

London (AFP) – Burnley signed Switzerland striker Zeki Amdouni from Basel for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday.

Amdouni, who was the Europa Conference League top scorer last season, has agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club.

The 22-year-old netted 12 times for Basel in the 2022-23 Swiss Super League, and scored seven goals in the team's run to the Conference League semi-finals.

Amdouni, who has also scored five goals in five appearances for Switzerland, said: "I'm very happy to be here and I'm excited to start.

"I spoke to the coach (Vincent Kompany), and he really wanted me. Also, I really wanted to work with him, for me that's the most important.

"I know the Premier League is the best league in the world. It's not easy for sure but I am confident with the coach, and the staff, I can do good things here."

Kompany added: "He's been on our radar for quite a while now. Zeki is such a goal threat.

"The way he can play the final pass creates so many assists and thanks to the amount of work he puts in on the pitch - he scores plenty himself."

Burnley, who won promotion from the Championship last season, have already signed West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O'Shea and Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

© 2023 AFP