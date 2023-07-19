O'Sullivan fit for World Cup opener as Ireland vow to get physical

Sydney (AFP) – Experienced midfielder Denise O'Sullivan is fit for Ireland's opening match at the Women's World Cup against co-hosts Australia on Thursday after being hurt in the abandoned friendly with Colombia.

O'Sullivan was rushed to hospital last week after a fierce tackle in a closed-doors warm-up match against the South Americans that was called off after 23 minutes with the Irish players "fearing for their bodies".

There was concern that the 102-cap star had sustained a leg fracture that could jeopardise her tournament.

But coach Vera Pauw said Wednesday that she had made a remarkable recovery and was fit to play in front of an estimated 80,000 fans at Stadium Australia in Sydney on the opening day of the World Cup.

"We are very open, we have nothing to hide. Denise is fit, she will play," Pauw said, adding that the 29-year-old had resumed full-contact training.

Despite their worries over Colombia's physicality captain Katie McCabe said they could give as good as they got and were ready for similar treatment from the Sam Kerr-led Australia, one of the World Cup favourites.

"We knew obviously that Colombia were going to be physical but that is going to be the case in every game," said the long-time Arsenal player.

"We're Irish, we don't shy away from physicality, it's ingrained in us, the hard-working team we are.

"So yes, we are ready for Australia to be physical tomorrow, we'll be prepared to match it."

Ireland are at their first World Cup and Pauw admitted that Australia's greater experience could prove crucial.

But the Dutchwoman, who has previously coached the Netherlands, Russia, and South Africa, said Ireland had plenty of their own talent to trouble the hosts.

"They have huge experience, they have class players, they have immense pace so we know what we are going to face," she said of the Matildas.

"We are very realistic of our chances here, but we play every game to win and hope we can also show our qualities."

Ireland head into the match having lost three of their last four games, twice against the United States and to France earlier this month.

Their only victory this year was a narrow 3-2 triumph over Zambia.

But they will be buoyed by upsetting the Matildas 3-2 in 2021, the only time the two sides have previously met.

