Crawley glad to repay England faith with stunning Ashes century

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Zak Crawley admitted he would have been dropped by any other England set-up after on Thursday rewarding the backing of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum with a superb hundred in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

Ton of joy: England's Zak Crawley celebrates his hundred in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford

The opener's electrifying 189 took England to 384-4 at stumps on Thursday's second day, 67 runs ahead of Australia's first innings 317, in a match England must win if they are to stand a chance of regaining the Ashes at 2-1 down with two to play.

Crawley's prolonged run of low scores had led many to question his place in England's XI ahead of their five-match encounter with Ashes-holders Australia, the reigning world Test champions.

But Stokes and McCullum's faith in the dashing shotmaker never faltered. Crawley is just one of three ever-presents in the 'Bazball' era alongside the skipper and star batsman Joe Root.

Crawley vindicated that support Thursday with a superb maiden Ashes century, scoring at better than a run-a-ball while facing 182 deliveries, including 21 fours and three sixes.

"It's fair to say that under any other coach or captain I probably wouldn't be playing this series," Crawley told reporters after stumps. "So, to be backed by them gives me a lot of confidence."

The 25-year-old Kent right-hander is now the leading run-scorer, for either team, in this series, with 385 runs at an impressive average of 55.

"They've always said not to worry about being consistent, just to go out and try to win games for England. I was just trying to play my natural game," he said

Crawley, who shared a stand of 206 in just 186 balls with Root (84) had several lucky breaks when playing and missing.

But the fourth century of his 38-Test career was also studded with classic drives.

"I'm a big believer in luck, to be honest," he said.

"If I get a bit of luck I just go 'that's my bit of luck for the day'. I don't feel like I've got away with one.

Crawley did, however, confess to self-doubt after four scores between 33 and 61 in the first three Tests of this series.

"I was thinking too much about the score rather than being immersed in the moment," he said.

"Baz (McCullum) talks about being present. I was a lot more present here and I think that helped me get a big score rather than worrying about getting a big score before getting there."

Australia captain Pat Cummins appeared rattled on Thursday, not least during an extraordinary session between lunch and tea where England plundered 178 runs in 25 overs.

The fast bowler went wicketless in an expensive return of 0-93 in 16 overs, while also dropping catches and moving fielders to where the ball had just gone.

A bad day for Australia, bidding for a first Ashes series win in England since 2001, was made worse when fast bowler Mitchell Starc went off late on after landing heavily on his left shoulder while making a diving stop.

He is, however, expected to resume Friday.

Meanwhile, Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori said of England's run-spree: "This was that perfect storm of them coming hard at us and us not being able to come back and get some with wicket-taking options."

