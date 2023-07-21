Rovanpera takes Estonia Rally lead as penalised Tanak dominates

Tartu (Estonia) (AFP) – World champion Kalle Rovanpera swept into the lead in the Estonia Rally on Friday taking the two stages that desperate local driver Ott Tanak failed to win.

Ott Tanak carves his way through the Estonian forest

The Finnish Toyota driver swept into the lead when he won the penultimate stage of the day.

Rovanpera, the championship leader, ended the day 3sec ahead of Belgian Thierry Neuville in a Hyundai.

Esapekka Lappi, a Finn in a Hyundai, was 12.2 seconds back with Welshman Elfyn Evans of Toyota, the overnight leader, fourth 14.1sec off the lead.

"Not such a bad day overall," Rovanpera said at the finish.

Estonian Tanak started the race with a five-minute penalty after his team changed the damaged engine in his Ford just before Thursday's first stage.

Despite winning five of the day's seven stages he ended in 11th overall, 4min 47sec behind Rovanpera.

"Obviously the positions haven't really changed much but if you are not fighting for the rally it's tricky," he said.

"At the start of the day my mood hasn't been the best but I am slowly getting used to it and it's not so bad at the moment. The support is massive and that's why we keep pushing."

"My son cheered me on at the start, so I had to go for it," he added.

Rain fell on Friday, reducing dust on the narrow tree-lined course around Tartu but creating ruts.

