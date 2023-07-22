Two defenders out in latest injury blow for France at World Cup

Sydney (AFP) – Defenders Elisa De Almeida and Selma Bacha were Saturday ruled out of France's Women's World Cup opener against Jamaica, adding to their list of missing players.



Coach Herve Renard is now missing about half of his strongest starting XI to injury.

Paris Saint-Germain's De Almeida hurt her calf in training while Lyon's Bacha was stretchered off during their 1-0 friendly loss to Australia in Melbourne last week clutching her left ankle.

"She took a hit 48 hours ago, she couldn't put her foot down. Today (Saturday) it's better but she won't be able to line up tomorrow," Renard said of De Almeida.

"Selma is getting better," he added. "We were a bit afraid, but she is smiling again and in good shape. But we won't risk her tomorrow."

Despite all the injuries France are widely expected to advance to the last 16 as group winners as they aim to at least match their best Women's World Cup performance of fourth place in 2011.

Defeat to Australia in front of 50,000 fans ended Renard's three-match win streak since giving up a lucrative contract with the Saudi Arabia men's team to take over his native France.

He blamed the loss on jet lag, but says his players are over it now.

"We had only been here for a few days, we were jet-lagged and not the way we were before," he said. "But it was good for us to have a competitive match.

"The girls are ready now because we want to do something great at this World Cup."

Jamaica, France's opponents in Sydney on Sunday, made their tournament debut four years ago and placed in a tough group returned home after three defeats.

But they are spearheaded by in-form star striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, who was electric for Manchester City this season, scoring 31 goals in 30 games in all competitions.

They also boast other quality in Tottenham's Drew Spence and veteran goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer, as well as defender Allyson Swaby.

"She's very good," veteran France captain Wendy Renard said of Shaw. "But we know what to expect, a lot of our players have played against her.

"It is up to us to work collectively and be very good in defence."

Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson acknowledged his team were heavy underdogs.

"Hopefully we can put up a good fight and show the world what we can do. I think we're ready," he said.

"You can say we have nothing to lose and can just come out and run around, but you still want to do well and make your country proud.

"We just want to get a result, go out, play hard, get some points. That's what we're striving for. Our motivation is to get to the next round."

Brazil and Panama are in the same group.

