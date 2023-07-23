Hunter Harman lands his biggest prize at British Open

Hoylake (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Unheralded Brian Harman, the US golfer with a passion for hunting, is celebrating the biggest trophy of his career after cantering to victory at the British Open on Sunday.

The unflustered world number 26 started his final round at soggy Hoylake five shots clear of his nearest challenger and ended up winning by six.

The left-hander made his big move in the second round on Friday, when he made a six-under-par 65 to surge to 10 under.

He showed his nerve after a wobble on Saturday and it was a similar story on the final day, when he dropped shots on two of his first five holes before hitting successive birdies.

Each time the gap closed Harman found a response, with his supreme putting game serving as the foundation for a final score of 13 under par.

Harman's first major victory at the 151st Open is a remarkable achievement for a man who has won just twice on the PGA Tour -- the John Deere Classic in 2014 and the Wells Fargo Championship three years later.

He has been close winning a major before. Leading going into the final round of the 2017 US Open, he was overtaken by Brooks Koepka and had to settle for a runners-up spot alongside Hideki Matsuyama.

Harman, who enjoys links golf, gave a glimpse of his pedigree at the 2022 British Open at St Andrews, finishing joint sixth, and he tied for 12th at the recent Scottish Open.

Before the Open, the 36-year-old had finished in the top 10 five times in the 2022/23 PGA Tour season and had been runner-up three times, but was not among the favourites at Hoylake.

'Butcher of Hoylake'

The American, whose previous highest ranking is 20, is aware he is not one of the star names in global golf, but that does not faze him.

"I enjoy what I do," he said. "I like the grind. I've always appreciated the hard work that golf takes, and for me that's satisfying enough. I don't need anyone to think one way or the other about me.

"Someone once told me one time you should do the things that make you lose track of time, and for me, a lot of times when I'm practising hitting balls or putting when I'm at home, I lose track of time. That's how I know that I really enjoy it."

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington believes Harman has the "perfect chip on his shoulder".

"He's a great player but is ignored just because he doesn't fit the mould, doesn't look the part," said the Irishman.

"I think that chip on the shoulder really drives him. I think he's a very determined, gritty person who wants to really prove himself."

Harman has hit the headlines at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club as much for his love of hunting as his golf and has been nicknamed the "Butcher of Hoylake".

The Georgia-born golfer said hunting had taught him "patience and strategy" for his sport.

"When I go out turkey hunting I can spend all day out there," he said. "Hunting is something else that I do that makes me lose track of time."

Harman said he was taught how to hunt as a young boy.

"My dad used to take me hunting," he said. "We always made it a point that I knew how to skin a deer when I was eight years old... I enjoy it start to finish."

He did not quite lead from wire to wire at Hoylake, but he made his move early and rarely looked like being caught.

© 2023 AFP