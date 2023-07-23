Three talking points from the British Open

Hoylake (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Brian Harman stormed to his maiden major win by six shots at the British Open on Sunday as even the treacherous weather at Hoylake failed to blow him off course.

Brian Harman won the British Open to claim his first major

The American held his nerve despite a difficult start to his final round to finish at 13 under par.

Kim Tom, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka and Jason Day finished in a tie for second, but it was another missed opportunity at a major for Rory McIlroy.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the 151st British Open:

Another new major champion

Harman's ability to streak clear of the field, thanks to a stunning six-under-par round of 65 in difficult conditions on Friday, and steely resolve under pressure, is another indication of the depth at the top of the game.

The world number 26 had not tasted victory on the PGA Tour since 2017 before Sunday.

Now he is the 11th different winner in 12 majors over the past three years.

Seven of those were first-time major winners, with Rahm the sole player to claim two titles.

Spain's Jon Rahm finished in a tie for second at the British Open © Glyn KIRK / AFP

Austria's Straka (28th in the world), South Korea's Kim (24th) and Day (27th) claimed their share of second place alongside Rahm, the world number three.

World number one Scottie Scheffler finished outside the top 12 for the first time all year at Royal Liverpool, yet will end the year without adding to his sole major at the 2022 Masters.

McIlroy's wait goes on

A return to the scene of his sole British Open triumph in 2014 could not help McIlroy end his nine-year wait for a major win.

Rory McIlroy's wait for a fifth major will stretch to at least 10 years © Paul ELLIS / AFP

Not for the first time in recent years it was a case of what might have been for the Northern Irishman.

The world number two has now finished in the top 10 at seven of the past eight majors without adding to his four titles.

McIlroy picked up eight shots over the first five holes in his final three rounds, but failed to build on that momentum.

He played the final 13 holes over Friday, Saturday and Sunday at a combined two over par.

Damp squib for LIV players

The fact that a major week passed with little mention of LIV Golf said much for the performance of those now plying their trade regularly on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Suggestions that the LIV defectors would struggle at the majors due to a lack of regular competitive golf had not proved to be the case so far this year.

Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship after finishing second at the Masters, while Cameron Smith finished in the top 10 at both the PGA and US Open.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson in action at the British Open © Paul ELLIS / AFP

But Smith needed a miraculous eagle on the 18th on Friday just to make the cut, while Koepka finished near the bottom of the field on eight under.

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson were among the other big LIV names not to even make the weekend.

Instead it was veteran Henrik Stenson, who was deposed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain for joining LIV, who was the best performer of the breakaway group at three under for a share of 13th.

