Vingegaard v Pogacar: How the Tour de France was won and lost

Paris (AFP) – Jonas Vingegaard sealed back-to-back Tour de France titles on Sunday, denying pre-race favourite and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar's bid to reclaim the crown.

Jonas Vingegaard after assuring his second Tour on Saturday

AFP Sport looks at the key factors in the Dane's well-planned defeat of the Slovenian.

'I'm dead, I can't go on'

Vingegaard may hail from northern Denmark, but the 26-year-old loves to ride in the heat.

Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar struggled in the heat of the 17th stage to Courchevel in the French Alps © Thibault CAMUS / POOL/AFP

Through the vineyards and along the banks of the Garonne in Bordeaux, and even beneath the snow-capped peaks of Mont Blanc, France sizzled this summer.

Ahead of the pivotal fourth Alpine stage from the chic resort of Saint Gervais, Pogacar, 24, had said he hoped for rain, but the forecast storm broke overnight and the big day dawned in glorious sunshine.

Halfway up the 28km climb to the 2300m altitude ski resort of Courchevel the 2020 and 2021 champion let out a gut-wrenching cry on his team radio: "I'm dead! I can't go on."

He lost six minutes climbing the upper reaches as his Tour hopes melted away.

Jumbo team focus

The Jumbo-Visma team started to plot months ago to seal Pogacar's downfall on stage 16 and 17, stages they believed suited their leader.

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (C) flanked by his Jumbo-Visma teammates © Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

"They had it decided in December and then we have fine-tuned it. Even yesterday we revised the plan from December that we have talked about a lot. We really believed in this plan and we have been fighting the whole Tour with this stage in mind," Vingegaard said after his career-defining time-trial and climb to Courchevel.

After surviving stage 20 won by Pogacar, the Dane was euphoric: "It's the biggest race in the world and this was my one big target."

Risk-taking

Every corner on Vingegaard's flying time-trial could have been his last, so fast did he take the downhill sections, using his frame brakes to slow late before then accelerating early on a course he knew by heart.

Vingegaard set a blistering pace on the 16th stage time trial between Passy and Combloux, in the French Alps © Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

The ride was sensational, a rider betting it all through the winding Alpine roads as he gained 1min 38sec on Pogacar after the pair had traded mere seconds through the rolling hills of the Basque Country, the Pyrenees and the Puy de Dome volcano.

Knockout punch

Tour director Christian Prudhomme used boxing terms to describe the struggle between the two chief protagonists.

Vingegaard wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey (L) and Pogacar wearing the best young rider's white jersey go head-to-head on the 15th stage to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc in the French Alps © Thomas SAMSON / AFP

"They went 15 rounds and then there was a punch in the gut, a knee on the floor and a knockout punch," he said.

Even when the tide began to turn, Vingegaard had the measure of Pogacar on stage 15 in the Alps, slowing down at the line to cross the finish alongside the bemused Team UAE leader.

"I don't know who the moral victor is," said Vingagaard. "I just follow him at my own pace. In some ways I think his tactic backfired on him."

Peak fitness

Pogacar loved the prestige all-in one day spring classics but in May he broke his wrist racing the Liege-Bastogne-Liege, missing a swathe of key fitness training.

Vingegaard (L) and Dutch teammate Wilco Kelderman (R) during the key 17th stage to Courchevel in the French Alps © Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Arriving at the Tour, the Slovenian sounded the alarm in Bilbao, noting that Vingegaard had not only won the Tour warm-up the Criterium du Dauphine with ease, he had also claimed he was only partially fit.

Timing one's fitness to peak during the final week is a fundamental component in any Tour de France triumph.

"That's me, I like to race the classics, and anything can happen, falls and stuff, in cycling," said the Slovenian runner-up.

