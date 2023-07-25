Norway's Hegerberg out injured from World Cup game moments before kickoff

Hamilton (New Zealand) (AFP) – Star forward Ada Hegerberg pulled out injured from Norway's starting line-up for their Women's World Cup game against Switzerland on Tuesday just moments before kick-off.

Ada Hegerberg, wearing the number 14, lined up with her Norway teammates before kick-off in their game against Switzerland, before promptly heading back down the tunnel

The former Ballon d'Or winner had lined up for the national anthems before heading back towards the dressing room, with Sophie Roman Haug coming in as a last-minute replacement.

The Norwegian Football Association said Hegerberg -- the all-time top scorer in the Women's Champions League -- had felt a pain in her groin in the last sprint of the warm-up.

The 28-year-old forward with French champions Lyon has spent much of the last few years battling injuries.

Norway lost their opening game in Group A, going down 1-0 to co-hosts New Zealand, while Switzerland beat the Philippines 2-0.

A 1-0 win for debutants the Philippines against New Zealand earlier on Tuesday blew the group wide open.

