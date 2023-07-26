Ankle injury forces Tom Kim out of Wyndham Championship title defence

Miami (AFP) – South Korean Tom Kim won't defend his title at the US PGA Tour Wyndham Championship next week as he recovers from the ankle injury he played through on the way to a runner-up finish at the British Open.

South Korea's Tom Kim watches his drive from the 10th tee on day three of the 151st British Open Golf Championship

Advertising Read more

Kim, 21, used a cast along with ice therapy and other treatment to make it through the Open Championship at Hoylake last week after injuring his ankle when he slipped at his rental house after the first round.

After deciding not to withdraw, Kim shot three straight rounds in the 60s to tie for second with Jason Day, Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka behind runaway winner Brian Harman.

"I am very gutted to not be able to defend my first PGA TOUR win," Kim said in a statement released by Wyndham organizers on Wednesday.

"I am still having a hard time with my ankle so I am getting the treatment I need to heal completely."

Kim produced a stunning nine-under par 61 in the final round to earn his first PGA Tour title at Sedgefield Country Club last year.

He went on to win a second title at the Shriners Children's Open, becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice on tour before turning 21.

He also starred for the International Team at last year's Presidents Cup.

© 2023 AFP