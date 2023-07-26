NBA's Hawks, Magic to meet in Mexico City

New York (AFP) – The NBA's Mexico City Game 2023 will feature the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic on November 9, the league said Wednesday.

The game will mark the NBA's 32nd in Mexico since 1992, the most of any country outside the United States and Canada.

The Magic will be playing their fourth game in Mexico since 2012, but it will be a first for 2022 top draft pick Paolo Banchero.

The Hawks will be playing in Mexico for the first time.

"With the Magic having been to London twice, Japan, China, Brazil and Mexico City previously, we love representing the NBA and the City of Orlando when we have the opportunity to play in these Global Games," Magic chief executive Alex Martins said in a statement.

"We've had the opportunity to be in Mexico City before, and we know the passion of the fans and are really looking forward to bringing our team back to Mexico City to play."

Hawks chief executive Steve Koonin said the team, which played in the first NBA Abu Dhabi Games last year, "are excited to connect with the fans in Mexico City and experience the wonderful culture there."

