OLY torch's presentation

Paris (AFP) – Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt (C-R) and President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee Tony Estanguet (C-L) pose during the torch's presentation on the river Seine, as the landmark Eiffel Tower is seen in background, in Paris, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

OLY torch's presentation © Alain JOCARD / AFP