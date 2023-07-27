Entire pod of 97 pilot whales dies in Australia beaching

Sydney (AFP) – Nearly 100 pilot whales have died after beaching in Western Australia, wildlife officials said Thursday, following desperate rescue attempts.

A handout photograph taken and released on July 26, 2023 by the Western Australia Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, shows volunteers helping pilot whales, with more than 50 whales dying after stranding themselves on Cheynes Beach in Western Australia. Authorities said they were "optimistic" that the other 45 whales in the pod could survive.

The pod of 97 long-finned pilot whales gathered in shallow water off Cheynes Beach, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) southeast of Perth, on Tuesday, with scores stranding themselves on the sand.

By the next morning, 51 of the cetaceans had died.

Some 250 volunteers joined 100 wildlife experts in a vain struggle to save the rest of the pod throughout the day Wednesday.

Dozens of people in wetsuits stayed in the water, a few on kayaks or surfboards, trying to coax the tightly packed group of remaining pilot whales into deeper waters, and then out to sea.

"Volunteers and everyone attempted to get them back out into the deeper water, and then they re-beached themselves," a spokeswoman for the Parks and Wildlife Service told AFP.

"From that point, the vets assessed them and it was determined on welfare grounds that they needed to be euthanised."

Incident controller Peter Hartley thanked rescuers for their "enormous efforts" to save the whales in cold waters.

"Probably one of the hardest decisions in my 34 years in wildlife management -- really, really difficult," he told journalists Thursday.

But the decision to euthanise the pilot whales was "considered", Hartley said.

"We know that whale strandings are a natural phenomenon but we gave it a good go, spending the whole day in the water with those animals to give them the best opportunity," he added.

"Very hard to see. But this is nature, and it is a natural phenomenon that we do understand very little about."

Scientists do not fully understand why mass strandings occur, but pilot whales -- which can grow to more than six metres (20 feet) long -- are highly sociable, so they may follow pod-mates who stray into danger.

