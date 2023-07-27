Savea to lead All Blacks against Wallabies after Cane injury

Wellington (AFP) – Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks against the Wallabies in Melbourne after regular skipper Sam Cane was ruled out by injury, New Zealand coach Ian Foster said Thursday.

Ardie Savea is set to helm the All Blacks against the Wallabies in Melbourne

Advertising Read more

Cane suffered a neck strain in the 35-20 win over South Africa in Auckland two weeks ago and has been replaced on the openside flank for Saturday's Test by Dalton Papali'i.

It is the only change from a starting side that impressed in the emphatic display against the Springboks, although Foster has made five changes to his bench for the match in which New Zealand will seek to wrap up the Rugby Championship title and retain the Bledisloe Cup.

Among the replacements are uncapped Wellington Hurricanes scrum-half Cam Roigard and veteran lock Sam Whitelock, who is in line for his 144th cap in what would be his first Test appearance in eight months.

Others recalled to the bench are midfield back Anton Lienert-Brown, loose forward Luke Jacobson and prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Whitelock aggravated an Achilles tendon injury when helping his Canterbury Crusaders beat the Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final five weeks ago.

His most recent Test was as captain in a 25-25 draw with England at Twickenham last November.

Cane returned as skipper this year for the opening 41-12 win over the Pumas in Argentina and the defeat of the Springboks -- but he hands the armband to fellow-loose forward Savea, who will lead the All Blacks for the fifth time.

Foster said his side would be motivated to clinch both pieces of silverware at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"This trophy (Bledisloe Cup) means so much to both countries and we expect a massive challenge on Saturday," he said.

"As the final Rugby Championship Test, there is much at stake in this game.

"We have learned a lot from two stern Tests so far this year, and there is huge excitement about playing Australia at this iconic ground."

It will be a third successive start for nine players who are seemingly cemented in Foster's plans for the Rugby World Cup in France.

Fullback Beauden Barrett, midfield backs Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett and scrum-half Aaron Smith have been fixtures in the Rugby Championship so far, along with pack members Savea, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Tyrel Lomax and Ethan de Groot.

New Zealand (15-1):

Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea (capt), Dalton Papali'i, Shannon Frizell; Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick; Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.

© 2023 AFP