British boxer Benn says he has been cleared over positive drugs tests

London (AFP) – Conor Benn says he is free to resume his boxing career, announcing he has been cleared by a UK Anti-Doping investigation into the two failed drugs tests that forced the cancellation of his fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Benn was formally charged by UKAD in April after twice testing positive for the female fertility drug clomifene in the build-up to October's domestic catchweight showdown.

But the 26-year-old son of British great Nigel Benn revealed in a social media post that the charge has been dismissed.

"Today marks the end of a gruelling 10-month process, during which the WBC (World Boxing Council) had already decided I was innocent of any wrongdoing," Benn said.

He said he has been "vindicated for the second time" after a hearing with the National Anti-Doping Panel and UKAD.

"Hopefully, the public and various members of the media can now understand why I have maintained my innocence so strongly all the way through," he added.

"The UKAD process has now formally ended and I remain free to fight."

October's proposed bout was intended to be a continuation of the Benn v Eubank feud in which the rivals' fathers -- Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr -- battled it out in two ferocious contests in the early 1990s.

A catchweight of 157 pounds (71.2 kilograms) was agreed for the sons to continue the family feud, meaning Benn would have had to move up two weight divisions and Eubank lose three pounds.

© 2023 AFP