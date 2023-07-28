Leipzig extend manager Rose's deal to 2025

Berlin (AFP) – RB Leipzig have extended manager Marco Rose's contract by one year until 2025, the club announced on Friday.

Rose, 46, led Leipzig to the German Cup and Champions League qualification in 2022-23, his first season in charge of the club.

The Leipzig-born manager joined after now Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco was sacked in September, picking up more points than any other Bundesliga side over the remainder of the season.

"Leipzig is my city and eastern Germany is my home," Rose said in a statement.

"I'm delighted that the management have put their faith in me so that I can continue to be a part of RB Leipzig and help write more history."

Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl praised Rose, saying he was "a perfect fit for Leipzig and the RB way of playing football."

Despite securing the German Cup, Leipzig are set to undergo a rebuild this season, after losing several star players.

Striker Christopher Nkunku signed with Chelsea, while midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) and Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich) also left.

Rose formerly coached Leipzig's rivals Borussia Dortmund as well as RB sister club Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga.

© 2023 AFP