Hodges eyes first win after late birdie spree

Los Angeles (AFP) – Lee Hodges produced a back-nine birdie blitz to take a stranglehold on the PGA Tour's 3M Open in Minnesota on Saturday and stay on course for the first tour victory of his career.

Lee Hodges blasts out of a bunker to set up a final-hole birdie at the PGA Tour's 3M Open on Saturday

The 28-year-old world number 110 fired a five-under-par third round 66 to open up a five-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round.

Hodges, who is yet to win on the PGA Tour, stands on 20 under through 54 holes at the TPC Twin Cities course in Blaine -- the first time he has taken a solo lead into the final round.

"I have nothing to lose," Hodges said after Saturday's round.

"I'm out here playing with house money. I have a job next year on the PGA Tour, this is all great. This is just icing on the cake."

Starting the day four shots clear of the field, Hodges struggled to generate momentum early on with two bogeys and two birdies to reach the turn at level par.

But he caught fire after the turn, with back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th holes before reeling off three more birdies to take a grip on the leaderboard.

The pick of Hodges' flurry of birdies came on the par-five 18th when he blasted a superb third shot out of a greenside bunker to seven feet before coolly rolling in the birdie putt.

Hodges said he plans to continue his aggressive approach when he tees up it Sunday's final round.

"It's going to be hard tomorrow," he said. "Not like I can go shoot even par tomorrow.

"I'm going to have to keep making birdies. I'm just going to stay aggressive like I have been."

J.T. Poston leads the pursuit heading into the final round, five adrift after carding a five-under-par 66 on Saturday to stand on 15 under.

Poston believes that it will take something special to overhaul Hodges on Sunday.

"Lee's playing some great golf, and I would expect him to do the same tomorrow," Poston said.

"I know he's chasing his first win and it's probably only a matter of time till he gets it done out here.

"For me to get it done I'm going to probably have to shoot something lower than I have this week."

Tony Finau is a further shot back on 14 under after shooting a four-under-par 67, while Australia's Aaron Baddeley is fourth on 13 under after a third round 65.

Finau was bullish about his chances of reeling in Hodges in Sunday's final round despite the six-shot deficit.

"It's definitely something I can come back from," Finau said. But Lee's playing some great golf, there's no question about it."

Four players -- Sam Ryder, Keith Mitchell, Billy Horschel and Kevin Streelman -- are tied for fifth spot on 12 under, eight off the lead.

© 2023 AFP