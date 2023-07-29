Man Utd agree deal to sign Hojlund: reports

London (AFP) – Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal worth an initial £64 million to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund is reportedly on his way to Manchester United

Advertising Read more

The Denmark international is the third major arrival at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window after the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United are understood to have agreed a fee of £64 million ($82 million) for Hojlund, with a further £8 million in add-ons.

The 20-year-old is reported to have agreed terms on a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to boost his striking options after a season in which his side lacked a cutting edge.

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League but scored just 58 goals -- 36 fewer than champions Manchester City.

Hojlund joined Atalanta in August 2022 and scored 10 goals in 34 appearances last season.

United face Wolves at home in their opening Premier League fixture on August 14.

© 2023 AFP