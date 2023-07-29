Video shows Bronny James playing piano after hospital release

Los Angeles (AFP) – LeBron James shared a video of eldest son Bronny James playing the piano on Saturday, five days after the teenager suffered a cardiac arrest during practice with his college team.

The video posted on Instagram by NBA superstar James showed 18-year-old Bronny playing on the piano with younger brother Bryce and sister Zhuri watching nearby.

"A man of many talents," LeBron James can be heard to say after the brief performance.

In a caption accompanying the video, James wrote: "(Bronny) you are amazing!!! Simple as that! Keep going...We're here right with you every step of the way."

Meanwhile separate photographs published by the TMZ.com celebrity news website on Saturday showed LeBron James, Bronny James and the rest of the family heading out for dinner in Santa Monica, California on Friday.

Bronny James was rushed to hospital on Monday after collapsing during a pre-season training session with the University of Southern California basketball team.

Cedars Sinai Medical Center staff said on Thursday the teenager had been discharged from hospital and was now resting at home.

"Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support," the hospital said in a statement.

According to the American Heart Association, only about 1 in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, which occurs when the heart stops abruptly with little or no warning.

James' cardiac arrest came just over a year after another USC basketball player, Vince Iwuchukwu, suffered heart failure and collapsed during an informal practice. Iwuchukwu subsequently made a full recovery.

Bronny James committed to playing for the USC Trojans in May after becoming one of the top prospects in US high school basketball.

He capped a stellar senior year campaign at the exclusive Sierra Canyon school in Los Angeles with 15 points in an all-star game of top college candidates, sinking five 3-pointers.

