Ominous All Blacks still not the finished product, says Foster

Melbourne (AFP) – Ian Foster says the All Blacks are still not the finished product despite banking two trophies on a 10-game unbeaten streak in an ominous sign ahead of the World Cup in France.

New Zealand crushed a disjointed Wallabies 38-7 in Melbourne on Saturday in another statement performance, which followed impressive victories over world champions South Africa and an improving Argentina.

Once again, they were patient in defence, retained the ball well, were dominant in the scrum and devastating on the break, crossing for six tries in front of nearly 84,0000 fans.

They built their lead with three tries before the half and added another three in a stunning eight-minute second-half spell to retain the Rugby Championship and trans-Tasman Bledisloe Cup.

"The manner of it is pretty pleasing. We got told we hadn't been put under pressure in the first two games and I don't think that was correct," said All Blacks coach Foster.

"We were put under a lot of pressure (by Australia), but our responses and how we're adapting to that was pleasing."

"To lock away a couple of trophies is pretty special," he added.

It is a remarkable turnaround from a side that had one of the worst years in their history in 2022, winning just eight of 13 Tests and setting firsts by losing a home series against Ireland and going down on home soil against Argentina.

Foster, who will be axed after the World Cup in favour of Scott Robertson regardless of what happens, warned there was more to come.

"We're trying to build something that gets us where we want to be," he said.

"We've made the point earlier that we feel the best way to prepare for the big stage is to prepare for the big stage every week. And that's what we've had to learn.

"We know that we had some growing up to do as a team, coming into this year. And so far we've taken three pretty strong steps forward, which we're pretty proud of.

"But I'm not sure it's quite enough just yet."

Foster has fielded his strongest starting XV for the last two Tests.

But he could be tempted to mix it up for the reverse clash against the Wallabies in Dunedin on August 5 -- their last home match before departing for the September-October World Cup.

"We've been able to build some combinations and give opportunities to new people and that's going to make life interesting in a week or two," he admitted.

Back Cam Roigard debuted off the bench against Australia while winger Emoni Narawa and prop Tamaiti Williams saw action in the first two Rugby Championships Tests.

Young guns Samipeni Finau and Dallas McLeod have yet to feature from the 36-man squad, but could get a look in at Dunedin as Foster continues to build for the future.

© 2023 AFP