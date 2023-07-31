Churchill Downs racing resumes in September with safety changes

Washington (AFP) – Horse racing will resume in September at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, the racetrack said Monday, after safety changes following the deaths of 12 horses within a month and a major investigation.

Churchill Downs Incorporated said that live racing will resume at the Louisville track with the scheduled September 14 meet.

"We are excited to resume live racing again at Churchill Downs,"said chief executive officer Bill Carstanjen.

"Our commitment to safety remains paramount as we enter this September meet and our participants, fans and the public can be assured that we will continue to investigate, evaluate and improve upon every policy and protocol."

Racing operations were shut down at Churchill Downs from June 7 through July 3 after a dozen horses perished for various reasons around the time of May's Kentucky Derby, the traditional first jewel in US flat racing's Triple Crown.

Moving the final month of the schedule to Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, allowed time for a comprehensive investigation into safety issues at Churchill Downs.

The internal review of safety protocols prompted the track to implement several enhancements to better ensure equine safety, and sparked upgrades to improve the racing surface.

"Analysis by multiple leading industry experts found no issues with the racing surfaces," the track's statement said.

"However, to further maximize surface oversight and consistency, the racetrack has invested in additional new surface maintenance equipment and committed to doubling the frequency of surface testing."

Additional equipment will also be added for the veterinary team to provide extra monitoring and oversight as well as specialized care for horses, and to assist in pre-race inspections and entry screening.

Churchill Downs will continue to work with industry experts, using the latest data and advanced analytic techniques, to better predict at-risk horses.

Also, a new safety committee will be set up to "candidly discuss concerns and observations to constantly provide real time feedback."

The September meet runs through October 1 while a Fall meet runs from October 29 through November 26.

