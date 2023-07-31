Four killed by Russian strikes on central Ukraine city

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – At least four people were killed including a 10-year-old child after a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig on Monday, officials said.

Among the dead were a 10-year-old girl and her 45-year-old mother, the head of the city's military administration Oleksandr Vilkul said in televised comments

"There's already four dead in Kryvyi Rig," Sergiy Lysak, the head of the military administration for the Dnipropetrovsk region, wrote on Telegram.

The other two victims were two men, while another 53 people were injured, Vilkul said.

"(Several) people may still remain under the rubble," he added.

Part of a nine-storey apartment block hit by the strike collapsed while the rubble was being cleared, the emergency ministry said.

Two missiles landed close to the centre of the city just after 9:00 am (0600 GMT), interior minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

One of the strikes hit the residential block, punching a huge hole in the facade that destroyed apartments on several floors and sparked a fire.

Firefighters were using a cherry-picker crane to direct jets of water at the fire.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was born and grew up in Kryvyi Rig, said Russians were 'continuing to terrorise peaceful cities'

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was born and grew up in Kryvyi Rig, said Russians were "continuing to terrorise peaceful cities and people".

The strikes also hit a crossroads and an educational building, Zelensky said.

Vilkul said the second damaged building was part of the Kryvyi Rig Professional College of National University of Economics and Management.

The strikes came after a missile attack last month destroyed a five-storey apartment building in the city and killed 12 people.

