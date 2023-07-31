Niger junta says France plotting to 'intervene militarily'

Niamey (AFP) – Niger's new junta on Monday accused France of seeking to "intervene militarily" to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum as tension mounted with the former colonial power and neighbours.

Pro-junta demonstrators hold a sign taken from the French embassy in Niamey on Sunday

Bazoum, a western ally whose election just over two years ago was a watershed in Niger's troubled history, was toppled on July 26 by the elite Presidential Guard.

Guards chief General Abdourahamane Tiani declared himself leader -- but his claim has been shunned internationally and the West African bloc ECOWAS has given him a week to hand back power.

Bazoum's PNDS party on Monday warned Niger risked becoming a "dictatorial and totalitarian regime" after a series of arrests.

On Monday morning, Oil Minister Mahamane Sani Mahamadou -- the son of influential former president Mahamadou Issoufou -- and Mining Minister Ousseini Hadizatou were arrested, the party charged.

The head of the PNDS's national executive committee, Fourmakoye Gado, was also arrested, it said.

The junta had previously arrested the interior minister, the transport minister and a former defence minister, the party said.

Tough line: ECOWAS chairman Bola Tinubu, who is also president of Nigeria © Kola SULAIMON / AFP

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed "immediate and uncompromising" action if French citizens or interests were attacked after thousands rallied outside the French embassy.

Some tried to enter the compound but were dispersed by tear gas.

'Plotting intervention'

The junta on Monday accused France of plotting an intervention.

"In its search for ways and means to intervene militarily in Niger, France with the complicity of some Nigeriens, held a meeting with the chief of staff of the Nigerien National Guard to obtain the necessary political and military authorisation," the putschists said on national TV.

They also said six people needed hospitalisation after the embassy security services fired tear gas against the rally.

Coup supporters on Sunday held up Russian flags and a placard reading 'Down with France, Macron get out' © - / AFP

A demonstration in support of the junta was also held in Zinder, eastern Niger, on Monday.

Tough ECOWAS warning

On Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sounded a tough warning.

The bloc demanded that Bazoum be reinstated within a week, failing which it would take "all measures" to restore constitutional order, which "may include the use of force".

"No more time for us to send a warning signal... It's time for action," said ECOWAS chairman Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria -- Niger's neighbour to the southeast and the regional superpower.

Russia called for the swift return of "the rule of law" and "restraint from all parties so that this doesn't result in human casualties".

Niger became the third Sahel country in less than three years, following neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, to be shaken by a military coup.

In all three nations, a jihadist insurgency strained fragile governments, stoked anger in the military and rained economic blows on some of the world's poorest countries.

Niger: French and US military assets © Jonathan WALTER, Anibal MAIZ CACERES, Sylvie HUSSON / AFP

The overthrow of elected presidents has been accompanied by anti-French, pro-Russian demonstrations.

Crucial ally

Protesters say France, the country's traditional ally, has failed to shield them against the jihadists, whereas Russia would be a stronger ally.

In Mali, a 2020 putsch led to a bust-up with France which last year withdrew its troops as the junta brought in Russian paramilitaries.

France also quit Burkina Faso after two coups last year brought in a junta that adopted a nationalist line.

The withdrawals prompted France to reconfigure its decade-long anti-jihadist strategy in the Sahel, concentrating on Niger, where it fields 1,500 troops with a major air base near Niamey.

The latest coup, according to the putschists, was a response to "the degradation of the security situation" linked to the jihadist conflict, as well as corruption and economic woes.

Mediation: This image obtained from the Facebook page of the president of Chad, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, shows him meeting with Bazoum (right) in Niamey on Sunday © - / FACEBOOK/AFP

International critics have ratcheted up pressure, targeting trade and development aid.

ECOWAS has suspended all commercial and financial transactions, while France, the European Union and the United States, which has 1,100 troops in Niger, have either cut off support or threatened to do so.

Germany suspended financial aid and development cooperation on Monday, and UN humanitarian operations have also been put on hold.

Niger has seen four coups since independence from France in 1960 and numerous other attempts, including two previously against Bazoum.

The 63-year-old is a former interior minister whose elections marked Niger's first peaceful transition of power since independence.

