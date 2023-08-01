Kishan, Gill lead the way as India set West Indies target of 352

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago) (AFP) – India's batting finally fired properly and resulted in a formidable total of 351-5 batting first against the West Indies in the decisive third and final one-day international at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday.

Ishan Kishan (L) and Shubman Gill (R) got India off to a fast start in the ODI series decider

Their openers set the tone for the innings after being put in with Ishan Kishan benefiting from an early dropped chance to belt 77 off 64 balls in an opening stand of 143, a new record for the wicket for India in ODIs in the Caribbean.

Shubman Gill was more circumspect in getting to a top score of 85 off 92 balls before falling to Gudakesh Motie, the left-arm spinner being the most economical for the home side in conceding just 38 runs from his 10 overs.

With regular captain Rohit Sharma and senior batsman Virat Kohli again being rested to allow for continuing pre-World Cup experimentation, Sanju Samson took advantage of the opportunity to smash 51 off 41 balls with four sixes.

However his impressive mid-innings assault was surpassed by Hardik Pandya, the stand-in captain hoisting five sixes and four fours in an unbeaten 70 off just 52 deliveries.

In this first-ever men's ODI to be played at the venue, the West Indies retained the same team which levelled the series with a six-wicket win in Barbados last Saturday.

As expected, India continue to explore their options ahead of the hosting of the World Cup although Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to take advantage of his opportunity at number three.

It is left to be seen now what impact Jaydev Unadkat, playing his first ODI for 10 years, will have as India defend that total.

