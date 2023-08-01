Mets deal Verlander to Astros at MLB trade deadline: reports

New York (AFP) – Two-time World Series champion Justin Verlander returned to the Houston Astros on Tuesday, the 40-year-old righthander being moved by the New York Mets at Tuesday's Major League Baseball trade deadline.

New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander was traded to the Houston Astros just ahead of Tuesday's Major League Baseball trade deadline, returning to a club he sparked to two World Series titles, including last year's crown

MLB Network and MLB's website, citing unnamed sources, reported the deal had been completed, with the network saying Astros minor-league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford were going to the Mets in exchange for Verlander.

Verlander pitched the Astros to titles in 2017 and last year and claimed American League Cy Young Awards as top pitcher in 2011, 2019 and last year before signing with the Mets last December.

The move of Verlander was the most highly anticipated shift in the final hours before the MLB trade deadline after the Los Angeles Angels said they were not parting ways with Japanese star Shohei Ohtani.

The Mets had signed Verlander and fellow pitcher Max Scherzer to two-year deals worth $86 million each with hopes of building a title contender in 2023.

But the Mets are 50-55 and 17.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East division, well out of the playoff picture with two months remaining in the campaign.

The Mets began their moves by unloading Scherzer to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for a minor-league prospect, saving $36 million in salary.

The Rangers lead the AL West division at 60-46 with Houston just behind at 60-47, meaning Verlander and Scherzer, briefly teammates, will be ace pitchers to two rivals battling for playoff positions over the final weeks of the season.

Verlander has a 1.49 earned-run average over his past seven starts after an early season injury kept him out or struggling to find top form over the first half of the campaign.

Verlander, who was sought by the Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers among others, had a no-trade clause in his contract allowing him to decide on his fate.

The trade reunites the Astros with one of baseball's most tested playoff pitchers, who began in the major leagues from 2005-2017 with Detroit, taking the 2011 Cy Young and AL Most Valuable Player awards with the Tigers.

After a 2017 trade to Houston at the deadline, Verlander sparkled in the Astros' playoff run to the World Series title and last year powered the Astros over Philadelphia in six games for the World Series crown.

Verlander is 16-11 in playoff results with a 3.64 ERA.

