UAE vows to allow 'peaceful' assembly of climate activists at COP28

Dubai (AFP) – The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday it would allow environmental activists to "assemble peacefully" at this year's UN climate talks, despite a prohibition on unauthorised protests in the Gulf state.

The oil-rich UAE, set to host COP28 from November to December in the business hub of Dubai, requires official permission for protests but effectively bans demonstrations it deems disruptive.

At the upcoming UN climate talks "there will be space available for climate activists to assemble peacefully and make their voices heard," it said.

The announcement was made in a joint statement with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) released on Tuesday and published by the UAE's official WAM news agency.

The statement was released after COP28 president Sultan al-Jaber and UNFCCC chief Simon Stiell signed a bilateral agreement in Abu Dhabi that provides the legal basis for organising and hosting the climate talks.

"We are firmly committed to ensuring that UN values are upheld at COPs," the statement quoted Stiell as saying.

The UAE is a major oil producer and one of the world's largest emitters of CO2 per capita.

The choice for it to host COP28 has sparked criticism from environmental groups who warn that the involvement of a major oil exporter could slow progress in the fight against global warming.

Non-government groups including Human Rights Watch have also warned that the Gulf state's restrictions on freedom of expression could hinder the meaningful participation of climate activists.

"Civil society actors will struggle to effectively play their role in pushing for ambitious action to address the climate crisis in a country whose government has such an abysmal human rights record," HRW warned in a March report.

Large protests have been common at most previous COPs, and limited rallies were allowed at the last UN climate talks in Egypt, where authorities regularly crack down on demonstrations and detain activists.

The COP27 Egypt host faced criticism over restrictions that made for a tight protest space, where activists had to request accreditation 36 hours in advance, provide detailed information on the organisers and on the protest.

Approved demonstrations were only allowed during certain hours, and in a specific purpose-built area that saw heavy security presence.

