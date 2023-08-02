Australian cyclist Stannard suspended for doping, out of worlds

Sydney (AFP) – Australian road racer Rob Stannard has been suspended for an anti-doping violation and will miss the world cycling championships in Glasgow, it was revealed Thursday.

The Alpecin–Deceuninck team rider said the allegation stemmed from more than four years ago, and denied doing anything wrong.

"I have been notified by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) that it considers that I committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation more than four years ago," he said in a statement issued by his management.

"I have never intentionally or knowingly used a prohibited substance and will therefore ask for my case to be referred to the UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal.

"I look forward to filing my defence and am confident of being exonerated and continuing my career."

The 24-year-old was due to compete in the men's road race in the Scottish city on Sunday.

"Regrettably, the provisional suspension for an anti-doping rule violation means that Mr Stannard will be unable to compete in the world championships in Glasgow," AusCycling said.

"We note that Mr Stannard rigorously rejects the stated reasons for the provisional suspension and has signalled his intention to appeal."

Stannard turned professional with Mitchelton-Scott at the end of 2018 before moving to the Belgium-based Alpecin-Deceuninck in 2022.

