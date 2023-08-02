Popstar Lizzo named in employee harassment suit

Washington (AFP) – US performer Lizzo has been sued by three of her former dancers who allege the body-positive pop diva created a hostile work environment, court filings seen by AFP showed Tuesday.

US singer Lizzo performs at the Glastonbury festival in England on June 24, 2023

The suit filed in Los Angeles accuses Lizzo, whose self-love message has resonated around the globe, as well as other defendants of various violations of California labor law.

"Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez allege sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other things," the law firm representing them said in a statement.

"Davis and Williams were eventually fired while Rodriguez resigned over the appalling behavior," it added.

One of the allegations centers around an Amsterdam red-light district sex show which the dancers say they felt pressured to attend. At the show Lizzo pressured her dancers to interact with the nude performers, the suit alleges.

It also alleges that Lizzo's dance leader, Shirlene Quigley, frequently made sexual comments and proselytized her Christian beliefs, especially against pre-marital sex, "regardless of protestations."

The dancers also say that there was an extended dispute over compensation between legs of Lizzo's global tour.

The lawsuit alleges that white managers from Lizzo's production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), which was also named in the complaint, "often accused the Black members of the dance team of being lazy, unprofessional, and having bad attitudes."

"Not only do these words ring familiar as tropes used to disparage and discourage Black women from advocating for themselves, but the same accusations were not levied against dancers who are not Black," according to the complaint cited in the statement.

"Only the dance cast - comprised of full-figured women of color - were ever spoken to in this manner, giving Plaintiffs the impression that these comments were charged with racial and fat-phobic animus," it added.

Representatives for Lizzo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2023 AFP