Svitolina reaches Washington WTA quarter-finals with another win over Kasatkina

Washington (AFP) – Ukraine's Elina Svitolina continued her dominance of Daria Kasatkina, taking her career record over the Russian to 8-0 with a 6-2, 6-2 victory Wednesday in the WTA hardcourt tournament in Washington.

Unseeded Svitolina's second victory over her fifth-seeded Russian rival saw her into the quarter-finals, where she'll face either top-seeded American Jessica Pegula or lucky loser Peyton Stearns.

"I just try to fight each time I play Dasha," said Svitolina, who also beat Kasatkina in straight sets in the fourth round at Roland Garros this year.

"She's a tough opponent to face, and each time I try to play just one extra ball over the net, to take and dictate the game. I'm really happy I won the match today."

Svitolina, playing her eighth tournament since returning from maternity leave, belted 29 groundstroke winners, including 22 on her forehand.

She saved all 10 break points she faced, nine of them coming in just two games -- her gritty hold to claim the opening set and a marathon game for a 5-1 lead in the second.

When the match ended, Svitolina stuck to her policy of declining to shake her Russian opponent's hand, although at Roland Garros she commended Kasatkina for speaking out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

© 2023 AFP