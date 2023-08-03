Gatland says Wales can be 'special' at Rugby World Cup

London (AFP) – Warren Gatland has backed Wales to do "something pretty special" at the Rugby World Cup in France despite their miserable recent record.

Wales face England in their opening warm-up game in Cardiff on Saturday after winning just two of the past 10 Tests.

Gatland's team finished fifth in a Six Nations campaign overshadowed by contractual and financial issues plaguing the Welsh game.

Wales have also slumped to ninth in World Rugby's official rankings and talismanic figures such as Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb have all recently retired from the international game.

But head coach Gatland has delivered an upbeat message ahead of his team's games against England home and away.

They also take on South Africa before a tough World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux on September 10.

Gatland said being written off would make Wales stronger.

"I am really excited," said the New Zealander. "I'm telling you this team will do something pretty special.

"I think if I look back on the Six Nations and all the things that were going on, I probably needed to let things unfold a bit and not be as direct or demanding as I might have normally been.

"The fact that things have settled down and a lot of new players have come in, the way that we've been so much more accountable for how we do things and demanding standards, that has been brilliant.

"As a group, we are in a good place. I promise you now, we will surprise some people."

Gatland will parade three new caps -- Max Llewellyn, Corey Domachowski and Keiron Assiratti -- in a starting line-up captained for the first time by flanker Jac Morgan.

Other leadership candidates will also be assessed during the warm-up schedule, but Morgan has first opportunity to put down a marker.

"He is a fantastic individual and he is respected in the group. He has got a big future for Wales," Gatland said.

"He doesn't say a lot or talk a lot, a bit like Sam Warburton. He does his talking out there and leads by example."

Gatland also described full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who will become the ninth player to win 100 Wales caps when he runs out against England, as the "ultimate professional".

"He will be leading the side out," Gatland said. "He is driven and he is a role model for everyone coming through who looks up to him."

