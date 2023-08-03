Jones leans on youth to revitalise stuttering Wallabies

Dunedin (New Zealand) (AFP) – Coach Eddie Jones on Thursday said the Wallabies are "remodelling" with young players, believing youthful vigour can halt a slump with just five weeks to go until the Rugby World Cup.

Tate McDermott (C) will captain Australia for the first time against New Zealand

Advertising Read more

Jones has made scrum-half Tate McDermott captain for the Bledisloe Cup Test in Dunedin on Saturday, with three starting changes made to the team trounced 38-7 in Melbourne last week.

By contrast, the All Blacks have retained only three starting players from that game, with coach Ian Foster keen to assess all of his squad, safe in the knowledge the Bledisloe Cup has already been retained.

Just Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick and Will Jordan remain while Foster has introduced an uncapped trio -- winger Shaun Stevenson, flanker Samipeni Finau and replacement back Dallas McLeod.

Captain Sam Cane returns from injury as New Zealand aim to continue their rampant form this season, having notched emphatic wins in the Rugby Championship over Argentina, South Africa and Australia.

Under mounting pressure after losing his first three games in charge, Jones said it was obvious that change was needed and did not rule out the possibility of McDermott leading the Wallabies at the World Cup, having initially named James Slipper and the currently-injured Michael Hooper as co-captains.

"We're definitely remodelling the team. We need to change the team from where we've been and part of it is definitely the leadership aspect," Jones said.

"Tate's captain for this game but then we'll assess it at the end of the tournament and then we go into World Cup mode.

"This has been a period we've been finding out a lot about the team, finding out what's good, what's not so good, where are we strong, where are we not strong.

"The nucleus of any good team going forward is the leadership and the captain's obviously a massive part of that."

McDermott's appointment means Nic White is again on the bench alongside experienced half-back partner Quade Cooper, with Jones keeping faith in rookie fly-half Carter Gordon despite a nervy performance last weekend.

The former England boss has made three changes to his pack.

Pone Fa'amausili is at tighthead prop in place of Allan Alaalatoa, who suffered an injury while leading the team last week, while Richie Arnold replaces Will Skelton at lock.

A reshuffle to the back row sees Fraser McReight recalled at openside flanker, pushing Tom Hooper to blindside flanker in place of Jed Holloway.

It is the seventh-lowest capped Wallabies starting XV in the professional era, with just 277 Tests played between them.

"We've got to improve the team and I've decided to improve the team through promoting the young players," Jones said.

"That doesn't mean that the senior players haven't got a crucial role to play ... but we feel that they can be a team that's capable of winning big games consistently and at the moment we're going to go through a bit of up and down as we get there."

Jones was riled by questions about the retention of playmaker Gordon, who made several errors in what was the 22-year-old's first start last week.

"I don't think I got it wrong, mate, in fact I'm going to get it right. And the player will get it right," Jones said.

"And to say that a young 10 in his first game, you've got it wrong in selecting him, is just a load of rubbish, mate.

"He's going to make more mistakes, I can guarantee you that ... the reality is, a young guy learning his apprenticeship needs to make the mistakes, learn from it and not listen too much to blokes like you."

New Zealand (15-1):

Will Jordan; Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga'anuku; Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Samipeni Finau; Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick; Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Luke Jacobson, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo'unga, Dallas McLeod.

Australia (15-1):

Andrew Kellaway; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott (capt); Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight; Richie Arnold, Nick Frost; Pone Fa'amausili, David Porecki, Angus Bell.

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Will Skelton, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese

© 2023 AFP