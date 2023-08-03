St Leger set for Royal performance after Desert Hero's Goodwood win

London (AFP) – King Charles III could be on course to emulate his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and win racing's oldest classic the English St Leger after Desert Hero's win at Glorious Goodwood.

Dunfermline carried the famous royal colours to victory in the 1977 St Leger and the manner of Desert Hero's victory in Thursday's Gordon Stakes had the King's racing manager John Warren dreaming of a similar result at Doncaster on September 16.

His success under Tom Marquand -- backing up their win at Royal Ascot which had the British monarch in tears -- earned him a 6/1 quote for the classic.

"I think the horse is so committed and brave I will chat with William (Haggas the trainer) but I would not be surprised if he'll want to roll the dice and give it a go," said Warren.

"There's no downside in giving it a go so why not?"

There had been fears the King might not retain the same interest in racing as his mother but Warren said that he had always known he and his wife Queen Camilla would stay in the sport.

"I spoke to the King 30 odd years ago and he always said when he came to supporting the British bloodstock industry he was always going to be committed," said Warren.

"Results like this make the King appreciate why we do what we do.

"It's incredible to be lucky enough in his first year as a proper owner, along with the massive support of the Queen, that the two of them can really enjoy a horse of his calibre, which is fantastic."

Desert Hero's success in the Group Three race stole the thunder from the feature event the Nassau Stakes.

That saw Al Husn produce a shock as she gate-crashed what was billed as a duel between last year's French Oaks winner Nashwa and this year's victor Blue Rose Cen.

Star French filly Blue Rose Cen's chances disappeared when her jockey Aurelien Lemaitre found his path down the rails blocked by Irish raider Above The Curve.

Al Husn's jockey Jim Crowley then passed Above The Curve and had enough in the tank to hold off a renewed challenge from the Irish challenger.

For Crowley it was his second Group One success inside a week -- he won the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Hukum last Saturday after a thrilling duel with Rob Hornby on Westover.

However, on Wednesday Crowley was slapped with a 20-day ban for using his whip on Hukum three times more than the legal limit of six inside the final furlong -- Hornby got a four day suspension.

"It's been a turbulent week," he said dryly after having passed the winning post on Al Husn.

"She is a real little terrier and it is just great to nick a race like that with her."

