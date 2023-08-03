Trump to appear in court, accused of endangering US democracy

Washington (AFP) – Donald Trump is expected to appear in court on Thursday to answer charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, a case that will cast a dark and volatile cloud over the 2024 White House race for which he remains the presumptive Republican nominee.

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump ride in a replica of the presidential limousine, outside the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse in Washington, DC, on August 3, 2023, ahead of his arraignment

Advertising Read more

Metal barricades were erected around the E. Barret Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington, where the arrest and arraignment of the former president will take place within sight of the US Capitol that was stormed by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

Police gathered outside the court early Thursday, while scores of reporters from the world's media camped overnight to seek a spot inside.

The 77-year-old Trump is expected to enter a plea of not guilty at a hearing at 4:00 pm (2000 GMT) before magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya.

Television lights and cameras await the latest Trump court drama © Stefani Reynolds / AFP

The accusations that Trump and six unnamed co-conspirators plotted to upend the 2020 election is the former president's third criminal indictment since March, and the most serious of the cases threatening to derail his comeback bid.

'Knowingly false claims'

Special counsel Jack Smith unveiled a 45-page indictment of Trump on Tuesday charging him with conspiracy to defraud the United States and attempting to disenfranchise American voters with his false claims that he won the November 2020 election.

"The purpose of the conspiracy was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud," the indictment said.

Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor at the Hague, linked Trump's actions following his loss to Democrat Joe Biden directly to the attack on the Capitol, which he called an "unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy."

The court is within sight of the US Capitol that was stormed by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021. © Stefani Reynolds / AFP

"It was fueled by lies," Smith said. "Lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the US government -- the nation's process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election."

Trump is already scheduled to go on trial in Florida in May of next year on charges that he took top secret government documents to his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida and refused to return them.

The twice-impeached former president also faces criminal charges in New York for allegedly paying election-eve hush money to a porn star.

Former US president Donald Trump faces charges of conspiring to defraud the United States and disenfranchising American voters © Ed JONES / AFP

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the documents and hush money cases and accused prosecutors of seeking to thwart his presidential bid with "fake" indictments.

He slammed the alleged "unprecedented weaponization" of the Justice Department in a post on his Truth Social platform Thursday, accusing Biden of seeking to charge him with "as many crimes as can be concocted."

"But soon, in 2024, it will be our turn," he wrote.

'Should never be president'

The new conspiracy charges raise the prospect of Trump being further embroiled in legal proceedings at the height of what is expected to be a bitter presidential campaign.

Members of the media camp out overnight for a spot in the courtroom for Trump's hearing © Stefani Reynolds / AFP

The plot allegedly included attempts to pressure Mike Pence into throwing out Electoral College votes at the January 6 joint session of Congress called to certify Biden's win, which the vice president eventually refused to do.

"I had no right to overturn the election," Pence, who is also seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Wednesday.

"Anyone who asks someone else to put themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again," he told reporters.

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to reporters after a grand jury indicted former US president Donald Trump © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Although Trump's arraignment will be before a magistrate judge, the actual case is to be heard by US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Chutkan, 61, has a legal history with Trump -- she ruled against him in a November 2021 case.

Trump had filed a lawsuit asserting executive privilege to block documents from being handed over to a congressional committee investigating the attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan will preside over Trump's trial © HANDOUT / United States District Court for the District of Columbia/AFP

He was no longer in the White House at the time, and Chutkan dismissed the suit, saying the former president's argument "appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power 'exists in perpetuity.'"

© 2023 AFP