German city deploys snowploughs after summer storm

A Germany city had to deploy snowploughs at the height of northern hemisphere summer after a violent storm dumped huge quantities of hail in the streets.

A snowplow picks up hail on the streets in Reutlingen, southern Germany on August 4, 2023

Authorities in Reutlingen, southwest Germany, said a "localised storm with hail and heavy rain" swept over the city centre on Friday afternoon.

Images showed the streets blanketed in white -- city officials said the hail was 30 centimetres (12 inches) thick in places -- and snowploughs were clearing them.

Drainage systems were also blocked by the storm, causing water to pour into underground garages and basements, officials said in a statement.

About 250 firefighters took part in clean-up operations across the city, in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

