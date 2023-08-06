England's Ludlam sweating on Rugby World Cup squad announcement

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Lewis Ludlam hopes he will be exposed to the "pressure" of Rugby World Cup competition again when England coach Steve Borthwick names his 33-man squad for next month's tournament in France on Monday.

Several players arguably fell out of contention during a 20-7 defeat by Wales in England's opening warm-up match in Cardiff on Saturday.

Northampton captain Ludlam was one of the few stand-out England performers at the Principality Stadium.

And his ability to cover all three back-row positions could see him included again after he was involved in the Red Rose squad that made it all the way to the final in Japan four years ago before South Africa triumphed.

"I tried my hardest and that is all you can ask for," said Ludlam. "It has been brilliant, the amount of competition we've had in the back-row over the past six weeks."

He added: "It's a tough decision to make. Like I say, the competition is so good and that has been a real positive this campaign.

"It has really pushed us all on and you can't be too comfortable in this environment with so many good back-rowers coming through.

"It (World Cup selection) might be at the back of a lot of people's minds, it is hard to not think about it."

England face Wales again at Twickenham on August 12 before playing further warm-up Tests against Ireland and Fiji.

While rival coaches will wait to see how their warm-up games pan out before unveiling their squads for next month's showpiece tournament in France, former England captain Borthwick's decision to make a relatively early announcement will at least put an end to what could have been several weeks of speculation.

"I guess knowing early is good with the security and then you know what you are doing," Ludlam said.

"But then again, on the other hand, pressure is a good thing and brings the best out of some people as well. So I expect it will be different for different people.

"Pulling on the jersey any time, whatever the occasion, is special. Not many people have the honour of playing for their country.

"The World Cup is just that extra bit special. It would be a dream for a lot of lads. Those who do go will be looking forward to it and relishing that challenge."

