Last-one-standing Wiegman hopes for more women coaches at World Cup

Brisbane (Australia) (AFP) – England coach Sarina Wiegman said Sunday she hopes there will be more woman coaches in the game in future after she became the last one remaining at the Women's World Cup.

Desiree Ellis's South Africa were defeated 2-0 by the Netherlands earlier in the day in the last 16, leaving Wiegman as the only woman coach left at the event.

Wiegman, who took her native Netherlands to the final in 2019 and guided England to the European Championships crown last summer, said: "Before the tournament started we had 20 male and 12 female coaches.

"What we hope is that that balance gets right in the future and we are working on that, at least in England.

"And I know in a lot of other countries too, to give opportunities to have more women in the game and hopefully also more coaches in the game."

Wiegman said it was not a "competition" to see which woman coach could stay at the World Cup longest, but added: "Of course, I had hoped that more female coaches would still be in the tournament."

England face Nigeria, coached by the American Randy Waldrum, in the last 16 on Monday in Brisbane.

